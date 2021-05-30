UNESCO policy guide for resilient creative industries beyond COVID-19

Culture in Crisis: Policy guide for a resilient creative sector

Oct 21, 2020 – The COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis it created have had a devastating effect on the cultural and creative industries, revealing and magnifying their pre-existing volatility. Drawing on policies and measures adopted during the crisis, this practical guide highlights emergency measures that have been deemed effective and beneficial, assesses emerging trends, identifies new and existing gaps and offers practical advice to help policymakers position the cultural and creative industries in social and economic recovery plans.

Culture in Crisis offers advice on how to respond to the most pressing needs and how to induce the structural changes needed to strengthen the resilience of the cultural and creative industries and prepare for the “new normal”.

> en.unesco.org/culture-crisis-new-unesco-publication-offers-tips