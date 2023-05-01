NCS Colour Trend Forecasting
2024 is a year of action and escapism
NSC Colour Trends 2024+ gives a unique insight into the international drivers for colour, material and finishes, applicable cross-industry. The forecast is developed by a team consisting of internationally renowned experts within their field. As a result, the forecast offers relevant colour palettes and attributes to suit any market and industry.
2024 is a year of action and escapism. In recent years, we have embraced a more chromatic and a happier colour direction and much less the colours of nature, and this trend will continue to evolve. However, in 2024, we will also see a brutal parallel return to nature, a Biophilia 2.0, primarily due to the fact that climate change is moving faster than expected and will touch us directly. A new and critical awareness is emerging about our planet’s human footprint. We are about to be introduced to a brand-new era on earth called Anthropocene.
NCS Colour Trends 2024+ Magazine
Limited edition of only 150 copies.
“What unites us in 2024 is sustainability and action. Action is triggered by chromatic colours, especially red, the easiest high chromatic to adopt and the colour that represents everything from STOP to action and a symbol of love and passion, good luck and fortune! We also see an increasing use of dark tinted colours, which, by definition, are perceived as more elegant and luxurious, and powerful, which is a direction we have seen in the last years and will be empowered by our need for more luxurious and powerful colours.”
Learn more about NCS Colour Trends 2024+ by viewing Trend Talk 2024+ from Stockholm Furniture Fair earlier this year: youtu.be/5-9K7hauofg