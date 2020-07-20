UNCTAD ISAR Honours 2020

UNCTAD is pleased to announce the launch of ISAR Honours 2020. As its previous edition in 2018 and 2019, “ISAR Honours” aims to raise awareness and facilitate dissemination of national and international best practices on sustainability and SDG reporting. In particular it supports the public and private sector efforts on enhancing the quality and comparability of companies’ reporting on their contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and its usefulness for monitoring the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It recognizes policy, institutional or capacity-building initiatives, publicly available at the international or national level that encourage and assist enterprises to publish data on their contribution to the SDG implementation; and assist Governments in collecting such data for the SDG monitoring needs.

The ISAR Honours initiative recognizes policy, institutional and capacity-building efforts of different stakeholders that encourage and assist enterprises to publish data on their contribution to the implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and facilitate dissemination of good practices in this area.

ISAR Honours

> isar.unctad.org