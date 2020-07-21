Detailed information about imports, market dynamics, tariffs, regulatory requirements, potential buyers and more

The Global Trade Helpdesk (GTH) is a multi-agency initiative jointly led by ITC, UNCTAD, and the WTO that aims to simplify market research for companies, and especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), by integrating trade and business information into a single online portal. The initiative builds on existing ITC, UNCTAD and WTO services as well as partner organisations,’ including FAO, IADB, AFDB, WCO, and WB among others, to provide an integrated solution that puts a wealth of global trade information at the fingertips of entrepreneurs around the world. Using GTH, firms can compare demand for their products across markets, explore tariffs and other market access conditions, access details about buyers, navigate domestic export processes, and find business partners.

Jul 15, 2020

Over the next nine years, the initiative will continue to expand and integrate crucial trade intelligence and strengthen links with national and international information sources to provide the most comprehensive information possible to global exporters.

Global Trade Helpdesk

> globaltradehelpdesk.org