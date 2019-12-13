The new frontiers of the cosmetic industry at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2020

December 2019 – Innovations, technologies and brand-new projects for the cosmetic industry will be presented at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2020. From 12 to 15 March with Cosmopack and Cosmo | Perfumery & Cosmetics and from 13 to 16 March with Cosmo | Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon, the leading B2B event in the world dedicated to cosmetics will host experts, opinion leaders, agencies and trend scouts, to share the possible factors that, from now until 2030, will characterize the evolution of beauty worldwide. “Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is a unique event of its kind, because it offers a complete overview of the beauty sector – says Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. –

With over 150 countries represented, more than 3,000 exhibiting companies and over 265,000 operators, the event hosts the traditions of every corner of the world, presents the excellence of each country and offers a projection of trends for the next 10 years. At its 53rd edition, Cosmoprof is still the most up-to-date format, following current market needs.”

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2020 will welcome professionals and experts from all over the world in thematic garden specific to each sector: from the roots of today’s cosmetic industry, the vision of cosmetics in 2030 will take shape on the show floor. The experts will be able to evaluate how their activity will have to adapt to phenomena such as the digital revolution, new forms of socialization, attention to sustainability and environmental resources, and the multicultural evolution of our society

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna

cosmoprof.com/en/the-fair/bologna-edition/