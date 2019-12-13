Berlin Fashion Week 2020 key visual announced

Jan 13-17, 2020

Key visual Berlin Fashion Week 2020

The key visual for the January season has been officially announced.

Commissioned by the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises as well as Berliner Partner for Business and Technology, a brand new key visual for the Berlin Fashion Week in January 2020 has been conceived and shot. The key visual features a total of five models, who present the looks of Berlin designers in an urban setting. The concept reflects the diversity for which Berlin is internationally known for.

12.12.2019 – KEYVISUAL BERLIN FASHION WEEK H/W 20/21 ©MARTIN MAI

read more