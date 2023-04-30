Ambiente Trends 2023

Ambiente Trends 23+ focus on sustainability, unexpected new creations and design icons

The Ambiente Trends 23+ pick up on developments of previous years and at the same time confidently take them further. In particular, the themes of sustainability and research into relevant materials, new aesthetic solutions, artisanal skills and digital innovations have been actively advanced by designers and product developers. Instead of escapism, the aim is to create new approaches and perspectives.

