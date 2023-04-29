10th Anniversary of Design Shanghai

Apr 3, 2023 – Design Shanghai (8-11 June 2023) reveals its impressive line-up of global brands and designers heading to Shanghai in June to celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of the world’s most illustrious design events. Welcoming over 70,000 expected visitors over the four days, Design Shanghai will showcase more than 600 local and international brands from 40 countries and regions. Design Shanghai celebrates a wealth of creative accomplishments and is set to share new ideas from both the world’s rising stars and industry tastemakers. The event is constantly breaking new ground, this year expanding by 50% and has set a precedent in China’s ever-growing design community, hosting the world’s leading designers and architects over the past decade such as Zaha Hadid, Tom Dixon, Kelly Hoppen, Jaime Hayon, Marcel Wanders, Patricia Urquiola and André Fu.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of Design Shanghai and we appreciate the contribution, support and engagement the event has and continues to receive. During the past decade we have provided a platform to share design ideas across China and the global stage and it has been an honour to witness the vigorous development of the design community in China. This year’s edition of Design Shanghai hopes to enhance the audience’s perspective through exploring the ‘re-creation’ of design. For this momentous 10th anniversary we will be comprehensively upgrading the scale and content at the event, with exemplary design showcased from across the world – we cannot wait to welcome visitors, design and brands to this grand event.” Zhuo Tan, Managing Director of Clarion Events Shanghai Limited

This year’s edition of Design Shanghai has the strongest line-up of international brands ever seen in China, showcasing a wealth of sophisticated design drawn from established international favourites, including Ligne Roset, Carl Hansen & Søn, Scavolini, Humanscale, Cappellini, AXOR, Davide Groppi, Louis Poulsen, Paola Lenti, Flos, Mattiazzi, Zanotta, Interiors from Spain, Taiga Concept, OKAMURA, Porcelanosa, Bontempi Casa, Christofle, LALIQUE, &Tradition, Verpan, NUDE and Chinese designers Zinilife, CHENDARUI, 2-LA Design, Jianze, U+, ZSPACEPLUS, Frank Chou Design Studio and Kun Design, to name a few. To celebrate 10 years, Design Shanghai has expanded by 50% this year, alongside Hall 1 (Furniture & Lighting) and 2 (Kitchen & Bathroom Design and New Materials & Applications) the event will debut Hall 3: Living & Lifestyle Design Hall, a brand new offering for the homewares, interiors and accessories industry in China and from international suppliers.

