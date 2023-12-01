Europa Regina Creative Industries

Creative industries are a range of economic activities that are focused on the creation, production, and distribution of creative and cultural goods and services. They include industries such as advertising, architecture, art and antiques, crafts, design, fashion, film, music, publishing, software, video games, and more.

These industries rely on creativity, innovation, and talent, and they contribute to the cultural and economic development of society. They often involve the use of intellectual property and are characterized by a high level of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The creative industries are a growing sector of the global economy, and they have been recognized as important drivers of economic growth and employment. They also play a key role in promoting cultural diversity and preserving cultural heritage.

Creative industries are important because they provide opportunities for innovation and creativity, which can lead to new products and services that can benefit society as a whole. They also generate economic value and provide employment opportunities, particularly for young people and those with creative skills and talents.

Capitalizing on creativity: How imagination can support sustainable development

Apr 20, 2023 – As the UN marks World Creativity and Innovation Day, this episode of The Weekly Tradecast looks at the creative economy with Marisa Henderson, chief of UNCTAD’s creative economy program.

Podcast: unctad.org/podcast/capitalizing-creativity-how-imagination-can-support-sustainable-development

The Rise Of The National Creative Industries Strategy

America’s internet content is the nation’s third largest export. The market cap of its Big Tech platforms overshadows the gross domestic product of all but the biggest five national economies in the world. Many nations think Big Tech platforms are railroading their local culture and content. They had once imagined that the internet would allow the development of their domestic content and applications. Few countries have been able to develop platforms to compete with the likes of Google, Facebook, Apple etc. South Korea is one rare, possibly even precious, exception.

Nigeria: Tourism, culture and the creative industries have huge potential to accelerate job creation and inclusive development, and foster international peace.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has underscored the significance of tourism, culture and the creative industries to stimulate socio-economic recovery, alleviate poverty, and mitigate the effects of climate change. He also said that tourism, culture and the creative industries have huge potential to accelerate job creation and inclusive development, and foster international peace. The minister stated this on Monday at the opening of the ongoing UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Global Conference at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

