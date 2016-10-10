Swimwear Trends 2016

Trends at Swimwear Fashion Shows

The world’s largest swimwear show in Miami Beach. The annual SwimShow is an essential show for the industry—a platform for building relationships, enjoying the latest trends in swimwear and connecting buyers and suppliers.
swimshow.com

The California Swimwear Association presents the Swim Collective Trade Show at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort in California.
swimcollective.com

The first and largest lingerie, swim & men’s show in North America. It is the only event of its kind in North America and the premier trade show showcasing intimate apparel, swimwear & accessories as forces in fashion and the fashion industry.
curvexpo.com

The world leader in the swimwear and summer lingerie market offers a professional event focused on meeting and matchmaking. Mode City is an event where the human, conviviality and sharing are key words.
modecity.com

Trends 2016 / Shapes

The high-front halter shape emerges as a key look for two-pieces. Cutaway shoulders combine with full-coverage crop-top shapes, coordinating with bright up colors ans shinny effect as a key drive. [nylstar.com]

Retro style is a game player in this SS16. The shapping bikini helps in sculpting the body without giving up comfort and freshness. [nylstar.com, saboskirt.com]

Mesh inserts continue as a contemporary design feature. Monocromatic and light fabrics are top trend for this SS16, providing garments with extra comfort and freshness. [nylstar.com, shop.nordstrom.com]

A slick, sophisticated look emerges with a clean-cut one piece silhouette. The simplicity emphasized through digital prints or solid colors, with extra benefits such as summer protection and extra comfort. [nylstar.com]

Trends 2016 / Prints and colors

Prints are influenced by sensual & tropical themes with bright colors that will light up the summer season.
[nylstar.com, design-seeds.com, stylyze.com]

Controversies in Society

The Evolution of the Bikini

The evolution of the women’s swimsuit is one place where there has been a visible shift away from modesty. In the current world of swimwear, small is often beautiful and less is considered more desirable.

But designer and actress Jessica Rey asks, “Who says it has to be itsy bitsy?” Rey argues that within the construct of modesty, there is a freedom—that modesty isn’t about covering up what’s bad, but about revealing dignity. Watch the video and add your comments below.

Defining women’s oppression: The Burka vs the Bikini

