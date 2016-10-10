2016 Art Fairs | Contemporary, Fine Art & Antiques Fairs
2016 Art Fairs
|Trade Shows
|Country
|Dates
|Brafa Art Fair
|Belgium
|Dec 21-29
|Art Basel Miami Beach
|USA
|Dec 1-4
|PULSE Miami Beach
|USA
|Dec 1-4
|PAN Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Nov 20-27
|Feriarte
|Spain
|Nov 19-27
|Art Taipei
|China
|Nov 12-15
|Artissima
|Italy
|Nov 4-6
|Shanghai Art Fair
|China
|Nov 3-6
|FIAC
|France
|Oct 20-23
|ArtRio
|Brazil
|Sep 28-2
|Chart Art Fair
|Denmark
|Aug 26-28
|Art Nocturne Knocke
|Belgium
|Aug 6-15
|Art Basel
|Switzerland
|Jun 16-19
|KunstRAI
|Netherlands
|Jun 1-5
|LOOP Barcelona
|Spain
|May 26-4
|Amsterdam Art Fair
|Netherlands
|May 25-29
|Art16
|UK
|May 20-22
|ArteBA
|Argentina
|May 19-22
|Frieze New York
|USA
|May 5–8
|Art Brussels
|Belgium
|Apr 21-24
|Chelsea Art Fair
|UK
|Apr 21-24
|Art Paris Art Fair
|France
|Mar 31-3
|Art Basel Hong Kong
|China
|Mar 24-26
|Art Dubai
|UAE
|Mar 16-19
|TEFAF Maastricht
|Netherlands
|Mar 11-20
|BADA Antiques & Fine Art Fair
|UK
|Mar 9-15
|PULSE New York
|USA
|Mar 3-6
|ARCOmadrid
|Spain
|Feb 24-28
|Art Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|Feb 11-14
|Rotterdam Contemporary Art Fair
|Netherlands
|Feb 10-14
|Arte Fiera
|Italy
|Jan 29-1
|BRAFA—Brussels Antiques & Fine Arts Fair
|Belgium
|Jan 23-31
|Art Palm Beach
|USA
|Jan 20-24
2015 Art Fairs
|Trade Shows
|Country
|Dates
|Art Basel Miami Beach
|USA
|Dec 3-6
|PULSE Miami Beach
|USA
|Dec 1-5
|PAN Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Nov 22-29
|Feriarte
|Spain
|Nov 14-22
|Artissima
|Italy
|Nov 6-8
|FIAC
|France
|Oct 22-25
|ArtRio
|Brazil
|Sep 9-13
|Chart Art Fair
|Denmark
|Aug 21-23
|Art Nocturne Knocke
|Belgium
|Aug 8-16
|Art Basel
|Switzerland
|Jun 16-21
|ArteBA
|Argentina
|Jun 4-7
|LOOP Barcelona
|Spain
|May 28-6
|Amsterdam Art Fair
|Netherlands
|May 27-31
|KunstRAI
|Netherlands
|May 27-31
|Art15
|UK
|May 21-23
|Art Brussels
|Belgium
|Apr 25-27
|Chelsea Art Fair
|UK
|Apr 16-19
|FIAC
|USA
|Mar 27-29
|Art Paris Art Fair
|France
|Mar 26-29
|BADA Antiques & Fine Art Fair
|UK
|Mar 18-24
|Art Dubai
|UAE
|Mar 18-21
|Art Basel Hong Kong
|China
|Mar 15-17
|TEFAF Maastricht
|Netherlands
|Mar 13-22
|PULSE New York
|USA
|Mar 5-8
|ARCOmadrid
|Spain
|Feb 25-1
|Art Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|Feb 5-8
|BRAFA—Brussels Antiques & Fine Arts Fair
|Belgium
|Jan 24-1
|Arte Fiera
|Italy
|Jan 23-26
|Art Palm Beach
|USA
|Jan 21-25
The Bouvier Affair
How an artworld insider made a fortune by being discreet
The Geneva Freeport, which may be the world’s most valuable storage facility, consists of seven beige warehouses and a large grain silo in La Praille, an industrial zone a short tram ride from the city’s lakeside panorama of banks and expensive hotels. One recent morning, rain was falling on the chain-link fence that runs through the property, and snow was visible on the mountains to the south. Iris scanners, magnetic locks, and a security system known as Cerberus guard the freeport’s storerooms, whose contents are said to be insured for a hundred billion dollars, but the facility retains a blue-collar feel. There were signs to the showers. Men stood around in aprons and smoked. Everything about the place tells you to look the other way.
Read more:
newyorker.com/the-bouvier-affair
Artprice’s Contemporary Art Market Report 2015
The Contemporary Art Auction Market: Key Figures / Career Paths / Major Prizes / Focus on the Art Photography Market.
Download:
[PDF] Art Market Report 2015
