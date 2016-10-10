2016 Art Fairs | Contemporary, Fine Art & Antiques Fairs

2016 Art Fairs

Trade Shows Country Dates
Brafa Art Fair Belgium Dec 21-29
Art Basel Miami Beach USA Dec 1-4
PULSE Miami Beach USA Dec 1-4
PAN Amsterdam Netherlands Nov 20-27
Feriarte Spain Nov 19-27
Art Taipei China Nov 12-15
Artissima Italy Nov 4-6
Shanghai Art Fair China Nov 3-6
FIAC France Oct 20-23
ArtRio Brazil Sep 28-2
Chart Art Fair Denmark Aug 26-28
Art Nocturne Knocke Belgium Aug 6-15
Art Basel Switzerland Jun 16-19
KunstRAI Netherlands Jun 1-5
LOOP Barcelona Spain May 26-4
Amsterdam Art Fair Netherlands May 25-29
Art16 UK May 20-22
ArteBA Argentina May 19-22
Frieze New York USA May 5–8
Art Brussels Belgium Apr 21-24
Chelsea Art Fair UK Apr 21-24
Art Paris Art Fair France Mar 31-3
Art Basel Hong Kong China Mar 24-26
Art Dubai UAE Mar 16-19
TEFAF Maastricht Netherlands Mar 11-20
BADA Antiques & Fine Art Fair UK Mar 9-15
PULSE New York USA Mar 3-6
ARCOmadrid Spain Feb 24-28
Art Rotterdam Netherlands Feb 11-14
Rotterdam Contemporary Art Fair Netherlands Feb 10-14
Arte Fiera Italy Jan 29-1
BRAFA—Brussels Antiques & Fine Arts Fair Belgium Jan 23-31
Art Palm Beach USA Jan 20-24

2015 Art Fairs

Trade Shows Country Dates
Art Basel Miami Beach USA Dec 3-6
PULSE Miami Beach USA Dec 1-5
PAN Amsterdam Netherlands Nov 22-29
Feriarte Spain Nov 14-22
Artissima Italy Nov 6-8
FIAC France Oct 22-25
ArtRio Brazil Sep 9-13
Chart Art Fair Denmark Aug 21-23
Art Nocturne Knocke Belgium Aug 8-16
Art Basel Switzerland Jun 16-21
ArteBA Argentina Jun 4-7
LOOP Barcelona Spain May 28-6
Amsterdam Art Fair Netherlands May 27-31
KunstRAI Netherlands May 27-31
Art15 UK May 21-23
Art Brussels Belgium Apr 25-27
Chelsea Art Fair UK Apr 16-19
FIAC USA Mar 27-29
Art Paris Art Fair France Mar 26-29
BADA Antiques & Fine Art Fair UK Mar 18-24
Art Dubai UAE Mar 18-21
Art Basel Hong Kong China Mar 15-17
TEFAF Maastricht Netherlands Mar 13-22
PULSE New York USA Mar 5-8
ARCOmadrid Spain Feb 25-1
Art Rotterdam Netherlands Feb 5-8
BRAFA—Brussels Antiques & Fine Arts Fair Belgium Jan 24-1
Arte Fiera Italy Jan 23-26
Art Palm Beach USA Jan 21-25

The Bouvier Affair

How an artworld insider made a fortune by being discreet
The Geneva Freeport, which may be the world’s most valuable storage facility, consists of seven beige warehouses and a large grain silo in La Praille, an industrial zone a short tram ride from the city’s lakeside panorama of banks and expensive hotels. One recent morning, rain was falling on the chain-link fence that runs through the property, and snow was visible on the mountains to the south. Iris scanners, magnetic locks, and a security system known as Cerberus guard the freeport’s storerooms, whose contents are said to be insured for a hundred billion dollars, but the facility retains a blue-collar feel. There were signs to the showers. Men stood around in aprons and smoked. Everything about the place tells you to look the other way.
Artprice’s Contemporary Art Market Report 2015

The Contemporary Art Auction Market: Key Figures / Career Paths / Major Prizes / Focus on the Art Photography Market.
Art Industry

Art is a diverse range of human activities and the products of those activities; this introduction focuses primarily on the visual arts, which includes the creation of images or objects in fields including painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, and other visual media. Architecture is often included as one of the visual arts; however, like the decorative arts, it involves the creation of objects where the practical considerations of use are essential—in a way that they usually are not in a painting, for example. Music, theatre, film, dance, and other performing arts, as well as literature and other media such as interactive media, are included in a broader definition of art or the arts.
Until the 17th century, art referred to any skill or mastery and was not differentiated from crafts or sciences. In modern usage after the 17th century, where aesthetic considerations are paramount, the fine arts are separated and distinguished from acquired skills in general, such as the decorative or applied arts.

Art may be characterized in terms of mimesis (its representation of reality), expression, communication of emotion, or other qualities. During the Romantic period, art came to be seen as “a special faculty of the human mind to be classified with religion and science”. Though the definition of what constitutes art is disputed and has changed over time, general descriptions mention an idea of imaginative or technical skill stemming from human agency and creation.

The nature of art, and related concepts such as creativity and interpretation, are explored in a branch of philosophy known as aesthetics.