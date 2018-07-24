Texworld Denim Paris 2018

The trade fair for sourcing denim textiles and manufacturers of denim clothing gives every sign of being a good third show with almost 80 exhibitors, which is a slight increase compared with September 2017, which marked the launch of Texworld Denim Paris. A new layout for the trade fair was adopted last February following a very encouraging session. From now on, Messe Frankfurt France’s cluster of trade shows for fashion & textiles (Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld, Shawls&Scarves, Texworld et Texworld Denim Paris) will come under “The Fairyland for Fashion” banner and bring over 1850 exhibitors together.

“We have certainly observed that this pooling of the denim ranges offered at Texworld Denim is a strong drawing point, to the extent that it is now impossible to imagine a show without it, and this is not just in the view of Messe Frankfurt France staff at but also that of the exhibitors and visitors. This interest is what convinced us of the merits of creating a show for denim, which has definitely established itself”, added Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France.

The major operators of the denim sector

This meeting place for the denim sector is characterised by the major operators’ choosing to attend the show this season, such as Atlas Denim from Turkey, Nice Denim Mills Lt. from Bangladesh, a subsidiary of the textile giant

Zaber & Zubair, or Foison, the sizeable, vertical business from Guangzhou that is occupying a 42 sqm stand at the show.

Elsewhere, we note an increase in attendance by specialist denim firms from China and Pakistan too.

Texworld Denim Paris

› texworld-paris.fr.messefrankfurt.com