Tendence: Be inspired, stimulus for successful flower sales

4th International Floristry Congress to take place as part of Tendence 2017

Trend conscious and cool, or playful and patterned – Tendence, which is being held from 24 to 27 June in Frankfurt, offers plenty of ideas for decorations, floral displays and outdoor living. For the first time, the International Floristry Congress – this time in its fourth edition – will be held in parallel to the trade fair, organised by the Lehner Wolle company. The congress motto is “Be inspired!” At this meeting of florists, decoration designers and the European specialist retail and wholesale trade, more than 30 floral-display designers from ten countries and three continents will be creating pieces based on current trends and will introduce congress delegates to the various design techniques involved in each case. Participants will get plenty of input from sector experts; from eye-catching displays for shop windows to festive bouquets, they will be providing an abundance of inspiration.

Special guests are World Champion florist in 2010, Stein Are Hansen from Norway, and participant in the 2015 World Championships, Frédéric Dupré from France, who are sure to have some surprises for us at a special show of their own. The two artists will be providing a deal of inspiration, with some special techniques and creations, on the Saturday and Sunday at 4: r15 p.m. “There will be a huge variety assembled in Galleria 1 for visitors from the floristry sector, the like of which no-one has ever seen before. In Messe Frankfurt we have a strong partner, seeking to attract a similar customer segment to our own. Accordingly, we are able to present visitors with a range of products that, as far as we can see, you won’t find again in a hurry. We are able to offer an ideal combination of their latest product trends with our own, so that it is even easier for visitors to put together, from amongst the range and variety of products on offer, a selection of appropriate items that fit in with this or that colour combination or a particular trend,” says Felicitas Lehner, founder of the Floristry Congress and Chief Executive of Lehner Wolle.

In addition to the Floristry Congress, lectures will be held on the stage in Galleria 1, on the Saturday and Sunday, covering both Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter. There will be lots of new ideas for the European specialist retail trade to take away with them, which they can then make use of in their own shops.

Good to be different

For florists, Tendence is a huge source of inspiration, offering a host of highlights and exciting possibilities for supplementary lines. All those, who are looking for something really unusual for their shop, will find the entire bandwidth of the latest trends in decorations and furnishings for both inside and out, in Europe’s largest exhibition hall, Hall 8.0. Here, the product groups ‘Lovely Home’ and ‘Seasonal Decoration’ will be showcasing decorative concepts for both home and garden, artificial flowers, candles, decorations for all festive occasions and social events throughout the year, together with garden furniture and accessories, as well as planters and plant holders of every sort and kind. Exhibitors such as DPI, Duif International, Edelman, Hakbijl, Heembloemex, Jodeco Glass, Kaemingk and Kaheku will be showcasing vases, glassware, bowls and decorative materials.

Visitors will also find, in Hall 8.0, a specially designed lounge that includes presentations of the latest trends by members of EFSA (European Floral and Lifestyle Product Suppliers). Here exhibitors such as Belgofloor, Capi, Esschert, NDT, Ter Steege and Van der Leeden will demonstrate how one can increase sales through skilful use of the right design concept.

The ‘Pure & Elegant’ product group in Hall 9.0 presents an excellent selection of internationally inspired furnishing ideas, as well as designer accessories for the home and for table decoration. Florists will find some really eye-catching items here, on the stands, for example, of Des Pots, Henry Dean, Nethroma (Dutz), Silk-Ka and Serax. In the ‘Young Gifts’ section in Hall 11.0, exhibitors such as Artebene, Holzpost, Post aus Düsseldorf and Formes Berlin will be presenting the latest trends in greetings cards and gift items. This makes for an ideal complement to the workshops in the Floristry Congress and florists are guaranteed to find exactly what they have been looking for, in terms of accessories to make their flower shop even more individual and special.

Tendence – international trade fair for consumer goods

Tendence (24 to 27 June 2017) is Germany’s most international order venue for the second half of the year. The wide-ranging product portfolio covers fields of the home, furnishing, decorating, gifts, jewellery, fashion accessories, home textiles and outdoor living. Special shows and a wide-ranging complementary programme of events are multi-faceted sources of sales-boosting impulses for retailers. Strong brands and key communicators use this new-products platform to present their trends for the winter and Christmas season. At the same time, they give bulk buyers from the international trade the chance to place orders in good time for their spring and summer collections.