PAN Amsterdam 2017

On November 19-26, the 31st edition of PAN Amsterdam opens.

PAN Amsterdam, the fair of today for art, antiques and design. Every year more than 45,000 art lovers are inspired and tempted by the many thousands of works of art. Whether your interest lies in classical antiquity, old masters, photography, contemporary art, antiques, designer furniture or decorative objects, PAN is the perfect place to compare art, gather information and make surprising discoveries. Each object is vetted by independent experts for quality, authenticity and condition before the fair opens, giving you the assurance that you can buy with confidence.