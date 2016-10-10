European Fashion Council (EFC)

The European Fashion Council (EFC) was established on 18-19th of May 2007 in Ancient Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Authorized and registered in the European Union with the unified European identity as official institution with ID: 25337543032-09 as Union of the Fashion NGO/Think-Tank for European fashion and fashion design and eligible NGO of EU-UNESCO Convention with 24 member states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland / Albania, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine.

News / Press releases

March 27, 2012 — In accordance with the accepted recommendations of the Council of the European Union and the present state of the Republic of Serbia as a candidate member of the EU, the National Fashion Chamber of Serbia received approval without a dissenting vote on their candidacy and became the 19th Member state of European Fashion Council.

December 23, 2011 — The Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union with historical contribution for Modern Europe

April 14, 2011 — The European Union NGOs of Fashion and Fashion Design, representing the interests of the European Commission’s cultural policy, declare a contest for a unique Logo, Slogan, Music and Text in relation to its upcoming start of public activities and the “Fashion Europe” program, and execution of the “EUROPE2020” strategy of the European Union.

March 1, 2011 — The European Union NGOs of Fashion and Fashion Design, representing the interests of the European Commission’s cultural policy, declare a contest for a unique Logo, Slogan, Music and Text in relation to its upcoming start of public activities and the “Fashion Europe” program, and execution of the “EUROPE2020” strategy of the European Union.

January 11, 2011 — In support of the new economic strategy “EUROPE2020” 2011 notes the expected launch of program “Fashion Europe” which in honor of its creators was highly appreciated and recognized by the European Commission and the European Parliament. The first realised act includes a series of projects for European standards of goods and services in the field of fashion and fashion design and other related public arts.

December 23, 2010 — In response to Article 165 from the Contract for the functioning of EU, purpose to developing of the European dimension of the sport, European Fashion Council in its capacity of representative of the European Commission interests and these of the European Designers Community and fashion industry, disposed a part of its program for building of a United and Powerfull Fashion Europe.

October 26, 2010 — New country has opened representation in European Fashion Council

September 7, 2010 — New country enters into the management of the European Fashion Council.

June 10, 2010 — International fashion institution with status of unification of NGO/Think-tank for the “Europe2020” new plan.

December 30, 2009 — With the most sincere excitement the union of the European non governmental organizations for fashion and fashion design from 13 countries declares 2009 as a year in which it received its first historical confession from the highest level.

December 10, 2009 — The European Fashion Council, established in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the European Union, finished the preparatory technical period for the official beginning of the realization of its main aim – inclusion of fashion and fashion design as an innovative element in the cultural calendar of the European Community.

December 7, 2009 — A diplomatic gesture to the newly elected 736 members of the European Parliament have made the representatives official non-governmental of 13 European states, united in the European Fashion Council.

November 2008 — Immediately after its formation in May 2007, in the 70-centuries-old Antique Plovdiv /Bulgaria/, the European NGO for fashion and fashion design prepared and legalized 2 of the most important document for its upcoming launch.

October 2007 — In the 5 stars Grand Hotel Sofia in the Bulgarian capital city Sofia was noted the law registration of the European institution for fashion and fashion design named European Fashion Council.

May 19, 2007 — In honour of the 50th anniversary of the European Union the newly established European alliance announces the year 2008 for Year of the European fashion design.