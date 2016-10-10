MBFWR Spring-Summer 2017

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Spring-Summer 2017 / Oct 12-17, 2016

Back to the future: Russian art legacy and Fashion Futurum Startup Show

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will be held from October 12 to October 17, 2016 at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. Over 70 fashion designers from Russia, Georgia, Ukraine and other countries will present their collections. Most of the designers and brands will demonstrate their spring/summer collections, but some will exhibit the current season or mixed collections, following the ‘see now buy now’ trend.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will be opened by the regular Fashion Week headliner SLAVA ZAITSEV. The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia catwalks will see collections by Alena Akhmadullina, VIVA VOX, YASYA MINOCHKINA (Ukraine), Yulia Nikolaeva, Dasha Gauser, Julia Dalakian, IGOR GULYAEV, Goga Nikabadze (Georgia), DIMANEU, Saint-Tokyo and others.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia also supports talented debutants. In the new season for the first time in their careers the following designers will demonstrate their collections on the Manege catwalks: MACH&MACH, Julia Dilua, ANASTASIA KONDAKOVA, ZA_ZA, Anika, NAIDAL, Turbo Yulia, Nikolay LEGENDA, as well as National Fashion Council grants awardees Artem Shumov, CHASTO, and Lime Blossom among others. Some designers will show their collections in a new dynamic apparel presentation format.

During the Children Fashion Festival on the side-lines of MBFW Russia Walt Disney Company in association with ‘Children’s World’ store chain will present a clothing collection inspired by the characters from ‘The Beauty and the Beast’ feature film. Before the show a surprise entertainment will be offered to the guests at the lobby – a fairy-tale photo-area and a catwalk, where little glamour girls will have a chance to feel as if they were participating in the show.

For the third time MBFW Russia will present clothing collection, designed specifically for challenged people and people with limited mobility.

For the first time all the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia shows will be broadcasted in the 3600 format.

An interesting addition to the new season of MBFW Russia will be the Festival of Russian Folk Artistic Crafts – ‘Art Legacy’, which will take place on October 13-15 at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. For these three days a dedicated area of the exhibition centre will turn into a styled art-space; it will become a huge artistic workshop for folk craftsmen.

The Fashion Futurum conference, which was successfully launched in the previous season, will be continued by the Fashion Futurum Startup Show on October 17 at Manege. Young teams suggesting innovative and original solutions for fashion industry will share their ideas from the main national fashion platform for the first time. Round table discussions and seminars with the leading Russian and international experts in the field of fashion technologies, business acceleration and venture capital investments will form another important part of the Fashion Futurum Startup Show. The selection of projects for the first Fashion Startup Show runs until October 15 in collaboration with Generation S business accelerator. Fashion Futurum Startup Show will become a starting point for the first hackathon in the fashion technologies area, which will be held by the Stal business accelerator in association with the National Fashion Council.

This season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will be covered by Russian and international media including ELLE China, Vogue USA, Vogue UK, Vogue India, Marie Claire USA, Paper, L’Officiel France, Fashionista, and many others.

The largest photo agency Getty Images is the international partner of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia: photos and videos from the Fashion Week will be available to 60 thousand media houses across the globe.

The title partner of the Fashion Week is Mercedes-Benz.

MBFW Russia partners are L’Oréal Professionnel (Official Stylist), Mary Kay (Official Make-Up Artist), DHL (Official Logistics Partner), Metropol (Official Hotel), Laska (Official Partner), ASUS (Official Partner)

You can follow all the events taking place on the catwalks of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia from anywhere globally live at mercedesbenzfashionweek.ru