MBFWR Fall-Winter 2016/2017

32nd Season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia

MOSCOW, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia announces the dates of the new season. From 11 to 15 March 2016 designers from Russia, Georgia, Ukraine and other counties will showcase their Fall-Winter collections 2016/2017 at traditional venue, Central Exhibition Hall Manege.

SLAVA ZAITSEV, Alena Akhmadullina, VIVA VOX, YASYA MINOCHKINA (the Ukraine), Julia Nikolaeva, Dasha Gauser, Julia Dalakian, PIROSMANI BY JENYA MALYGINA, YULIA PROKHOROVA BELOE ZOLOTO, IGOR GULYAEV, Goga Nikabadze (Georgia), DIMANEU, Saint-Tokyo, Outlaw Moscow, MASTERPEACE – these and many other designers whose names are already familiar to the fashion world will present their collections at the runways of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia. Talented new-comers who are traditionally supported by Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will also demonstrate their works.

‘Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is a large professional event that meets all the requirements the fashion week might claim. For me personally the quality and convenient venue of the event are very important, and in this respect MBFW Russia is perfectly organized and well-coordinated! I enjoyed the participation in the Fashion Week and happy to use the opportunity to present my collection at the Russian market. Russian designers are lucky to be part of MBFW Russia and demonstrate their collections at the runway that can be fairly referred to as one of the best in the world’ – Giles Deacon, designer of Giles brand, participants of the 25th Season.

‘Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is an international project that involves professionals who make up the core of the contemporary fashion industry. MBFW Russia is not simply dealing with organization and arrangement of runway shows, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia and press service of the Fashion Week frequently take part in various fashion projects and shootings. With such partnership you are always in the loop and aware of all the top and must-go events in the fashion world,’ – Yasya Minochkina, designer of YASYA MINOCHKINA brand, participant of the three latest seasons of MBFW Russia.

‘The first ZARINA runway show at MBFW Russia was a very important step for the brand. We wanted to affirm our fashion statement by participating in the major fashion-event in the country. On the one hand, participation in Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia gives acknowledgement, but on the other it is a challenge. It is not so hard to design and make single items for the runway but to bring the garments from the fashion show to the end-user is quite a task. In my opinion, for new-comers the participation in Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is a good starting point in their careers. Designer becomes visible in the market, receives references but the main task is to find brand’s clients,’ – Elena Tarasova, director of ZARINA brand, participant of the three latest seasons of MBFW Russia.

‘I think that participation in such large event as MBFW gives big experience: working in team and meeting deadlines, new contacts, potential clients, communication with other designers, models, make-up artists and stylists. When designer prepares a runway show or makes a presentation at MBFW Russia, he or she make a statement, step to the next level,’ – Natali Leskova, designer of Natali Leskova brand, participant of the three latest seasons of MBFW Russia.

