Intergift Bisutex MadridJoya 2017

Intergift, Bisutex and MadridJoya prepare for their exhibition in September

The three Trade Fairs will be held from 20 to 24 September in the halls of the IFEMA Exhibition Centre.

A key event prior to the Christmas and Kings campaign.

The Intergift, Bisutex and MadridJoya exhibitions will once again share dates and a location in their forthcoming autumn events, from 20 to 24 September. Companies and professionals will gather in the halls of the IFEMA Exhibition Centre from a wide variety of sectors including decoration and gifts, costume jewellery, fashion accessories, jewellery, watches and related industries in one of the biggest internationally recognised events.

The event is held at an important time for the presentation of new products aimed at the Christmas and Kings season, both for specialist shops and superstores, as well as for professional designers, stylists, interior designers and fashion and decoration trend setters, who attend the exhibition in ever greater numbers.

Not surprisingly, last year recorded a significant growth in registrations and the number of visitors grew by 2.15% with the presence of 41,935 professionals from 75 countries, promoting a climate of business dynamism and confirming the reactivation of the market. The three exhibition halls combined offer the displays of 1,566 companies and brands from 24 countries.

Intergift a platform for promotion and business

In this context, the September Intergift will once again focus on the world of interior and contract decoration in the High-end Decor, Textile, and Deco sectors. There will be a large number of Neo themed areas dedicated to design and the Handmade sectors, which will focus on the companies and brands specialising in traditional and contemporary crafts.

The fair also represents an extraordinary platform for promotion and business for companies focussing on youth and promotional gifts, toys, licences, stationery, party items, etc. in the Regalomanía space. Additionally, companies engaged in the household products, discount and souvenirs sectors will find lots to interest them in the Bazar space.

Bisutex, a meeting point for businesses from across Spain

For its part, Bisutex offers a high visibility, professional event for companies in the costume jewellery and fashion industries. Specialised businesses, clothes shops, gift shops, designers, jewellers and department stores are among the visitors that make each Bisutex a strategic meeting point and give it such commercial dynamism.

The wide variety of exhibits at Bisutex, with more than 300 exhibiting companies and brands, provide a complete professional forum for information and a practical working environment where visitors can make their purchases for the forthcoming autumn-winter 2017/18 sales campaign.

MadridJoya leading sector trade fair in Spain

True to its traditional autumn date, MadridJoya brings together the jewellery sector in this triple trade event with significant synergies making fashion, trends and innovation the main thread that links its contents. The exhibition always attracts high-level professionals and last year it was attended by visitors in the fields of watch shops and online shops. It is the leading sector trade fair in Spain and most comprehensive showcase including hundreds of innovative exhibits in jewellery, FMCG, silver and watches as well as services and solutions for related industries.