Heimtextil Trends 2017-2018

Carlin International/Exalis present the trends for 2017/2018 as well as the design of the new “Theme Park”

Heimtextil 2017 invites us on a journey into the unknown, full of curiosities and fascination. With “Explorations”, the “Theme Park” will provide exactly the right theme for Heimtextil from 10-13 January 2017. A first glimpse of the new furnishing trends for 2017/18 was presented by those responsible for organising the trade fair in a discussion session transmitted live across the world on 6 September 2016 at the Hotel Lindenberg in Frankfurt. Those present included Natalie Weinmann from the design agency Carlin International/Exalis, responsible for the conception and design of this year’s “Theme Park”. With Anne Marie Commandeur from the Stijlinstituut Amsterdam and Felix Diener from the design studio of the same name, additional members of the Heimtextil Trendtable also took part in the conference and gave their prognoses for textile interior design for the coming season.

The Heimtextil trend experts have examined the disciplines of retail, technology, hospitality, transport, work and home and made numerous new discoveries. Bearing in mind the key phrase “marketing decoding”, the book informs readers which new aspects could be of benefit for companies and their brands in future. Pioneering projects and start-up ideas are presented and creative suggestions and unconventional approaches offered. In doing so, the trend researchers are answering the ambitious call for exploration and the desire to tap into unknown worlds. Creative self-observation and the need to investigate and understand how people function also play an important role. “Based on the theme ‘exploration’, we have looked for materials, textures and elements to bring innovations to life. In doing so, we discovered fabrics that gave rise to surprising combinations when merged with other materials. It is these nine fabrics from unknown worlds that captivate us. At the same time, the natural aspects reveal an unexpected sensuousness,” explains Natalie Weinmann from the design agency Carlin International/Exalis. Both the new trend book that will be presented during the conference and the “Theme Park” at the trade fair invite visitors to carry out their own explorations and discover new production and marketing approaches. An initial overview of the statements provided by the trend researchers is already available online: background information is supplied and design projects presented at www.heimtextil-theme-park.com.

Trade fair highlight “Theme Park” in hall 6.0

As the world’s largest specialist trade fair for home and contract textiles, Heimtextil functions as a barometer for trends and yardstick for quality textiles with excellent design and innovative functionality. This is why Messe Frankfurt got the Heimtextil trend underway in 1991 and has consistently expanded it ever since. Every year, a Trendtable with international members investigates the most important universal trends and supplies product developers, creative teams, furnishers and designers with valuable advice and reliable trend statements. At Heimtextil 2017, those responsible for organising the trade fair will continue the trend concept and implement the “Theme Park” as the central trend-related and inspirational area of Heimtextil in Hall 6.0. The conception and realisation of this showcase at the trade fair, as well as the design of the accompanying book and new website, will be managed by the French trend agency Carlin International under the leadership of Exalis from Berlin.