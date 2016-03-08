HeForShe Launches Inaugural Arts Week

Emma Watson, UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, launches inaugural HeForShe Arts Week

As part of its International Women’s Day commemoration, UN Women is launching HeForShe Arts Week, a new initiative to leverage the arts for gender equality. From March 8-15, 2016, HeForShe and partner institutions across the city of New York will spotlight efforts towards gender equality and women’s rights.

The launch event will live stream from The Public Theater in New York on Tuesday, March 8 at 8:30 a.m. EST / 2:30 p.m. CET. The event brings together UN Goodwill Ambassadors Emma Watson and Forest Whitaker for a conversation on gender equality and women’s rights, alongside special guests Chirlane McCray, First Lady of New York City, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, and Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Public Theater.

For more information, visit: HeForSheArtsWeek.org

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

