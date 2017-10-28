formnext 2017

Photo Mesago/Thomas Klerx

formnext powered by tct is the leading trade fair for additive manufacturing and the next generation of intelligent manufacturing solutions. It focuses on the efficient realization of parts and products, from their design to serial production. The conference set to take place alongside the exhibition will also highlight the latest trends and issues in additive manufacturing, along with clever ways in which it can be integrated into process chains in industrial production. The conference’s content is designed by Rapidnews/tct + Personalize. formnext powered by tct is organized by Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH.

formnext powered by tct

International exhibition and conference

on the next generation of manufacturing technologies

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 14-17 November 2017

formnext.com