Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is the main event in the fashion industry in Russia and the largest fashion week in Eastern Europe
Since 2011 Russian Fashion Week has changed its name in Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia (MBFWR). Mercedes-Benz has signed a three-year agreement to cover partnership with Russian Fashion Week, the main event in the fashion industry in Russia and the largest fashion week in Eastern Europe.
February 9, 2011, a press conference on this significant event for the Russian fashion industry was attended by Juergen Sauer, Director General of “Mercedes-Benz Russia” Alexander Shumsky, general producer of Russian Fashion Week and the head of the agency “Artifact”, Andrew Deyneko, CEO IMG Russian, and Maria Morozova, Head of Marketing Department of “Mercedes-Benz Russia”.
Europa Regina interviews Alexander Shumsky at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia F/W 2012/13
May 5, 2012 — Maria Usanova interviews Alexander Shumsky, general producer at MBFWR, about the developments inside the Russian fashion industry.