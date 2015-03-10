Creating Growth – Measuring cultural and creative industries in Europe

Cultural and creative industries in Europe show a way out of the economic crisis

The cultural and creative industries (CCIs) have shown exceptional resilience to the economic crisis and are well-placed to grow further in the future due to their role as forerunners in digital innovation.

New study shows creative and cultural industries play a key role in European economy.

“Creating Growth – Measuring cultural and creative markets in the EU”

With the initiative to set up a project aimed at analyzing the cultural and creative markets in the EU, GESAC, the European Grouping of Societies of Authors and Composers, commissioned EY to conduct this study. This project is the first of its kind. GESAC collaborated with the following partners and supporters in an effort to rally a large segment of the representative organizations in the cultural and creative sectors for this unprecedented study.

Employment

More than 7m Europeans are directly or indirectly employed in creative and cultural activities — 3.3% of the EU’s active population. Performing arts (1,234,500), visual arts (1,231,500) and music (1,168,000) employ more than 1m people each, followed by advertising (818,000), books (646,000) and film (641,000).

CCIs’ Weight

CCIs are one of the big employers in the EU and employ 3.3% of the EU’s working population. They are a powerhouse of economic growth in Europe; a way out of recession. With 7.1m jobs, CCIs in the EU are 5 times as large as the telecommunications industry.

Industry Leaders

Seven of the world’s 10 biggest publishers are European, as are 5 out of the 10 main festivals worldwide. These success stories throughout CCIs are a reflection of their sectors, relying on the drive and wealth of European creation; a true guarantee for cultural diversity.

Digital Presence

By being a source of innovation and creativity, CCIS have overcome the challenges of new media supports and increased cross-media use. In fact, between 2001 and 2011, revenues stemming from the digital market have generated an added €30bn, all sectors combined.

Creating Europe

creatingeurope.eu