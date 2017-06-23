Cosmoscow 2017

8-10 September 2017, Gostiny Dvor, Moscow

The 5th-anniversary edition of Cosmoscow, Russia’s only international contemporary art fair, will once again take place within Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor, on 8 – 10 September 2017, supported by strategic partner Credit Suisse and jewelry partner Garrard.

Cosmoscow’s core programme will include the Main and the Discovery sections. The latter traditionally features galleries less than five years old, and those representing emerging artists. This year’s edition will introduce a new Collaborations section that will serve as an additional space for collaboration between Russian and international galleries.

For its Non-commercial Programme Cosmoscow brings together various exhibition, educational and charitable initiatives, linked by a common theme. This year’s topic “Where is the Revolution?” is inspired by the anniversary of the revolutionary events of 1917.

For its 5th edition Cosmoscow has traditionally selected the artist of the year, who will present a specially commissioned large-scale installation for the new fair’s edition. In 2017 Cosmoscow has chosen Ivan Gorshkov, Voronezh-born artist, one of the most prominent representatives of the ‘Voronezh wave’ movement, and a co-founder of the Voronezh Center of Contemporary Art (a non-commercial, artist-led institution).

Non-commercial Programme will be also featured with a specially commissioned project made by Typography (Krasnodar Centre for Contemporary Art) – the only Krasnodar institution that consistently support and promote contemporary art in the region.

In early September 2017 Moscow’s cultural scene will be intensified with a number of exhibitions taking place in major city’s museums, foundations and institutions. To coincide with Cosmoscow the Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMOMA) prepared an extensive exhibition programme. The ‘Unbowed’ project will follow the logic of ММОМА exhibition policy, introducing work of St. Petersburg based artists to a broader audience. This summer MMOMA (Gogolevsky 10 venue) will display works by Irina Drozd, Ivan Plusch, Ilya Gaponov, Tanya Akhmetgalieva and other artists. This autumn MMOMA will also host a first Russian retrospective of Italian artist Giosetta Fioroni.

The advisory board of the fair is consisted of longstanding members such as Dillyara Allahverdova, Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova, Teresa Mavica, Ekaterina and Vladimir Semenikhin, Vassily Tsereteli, and Olga Vaschilina. The expert committee members are Elena Selina (XL Gallery, XL Projects) and Olga Temnikova (Temnikova & Kasela Gallery).