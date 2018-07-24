Avantex Paris 2018

Sep 17-20, 2018, Le Bourget, Paris

The trade fair for sustainable development technologies and addressing every segment of fashion provides practical and forward-looking insights into tomorrow’s fashion

Avantex Paris is the trade fair under the Messe Frankfurt France umbrella which puts innovation and sustainable development at the heart of services, materials or technologies for textiles and clothing. With some thirty exhibitors, the September show promises a wealth of materials and potential to be discovered by visitors keen on high-tech fashion. From now on, Messe Frankfurt France’s cluster of trade shows for fashion & textiles (Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld, Shawls&Scarves, Texworld et Texworld Denim Paris) will come under “The Fairyland for Fashion” banner and bring over 1850 exhibitors together.