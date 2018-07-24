Avantex Fashion Pitch 3

Third edition of this competition for budding young talents from the textile and clothing industry

Avantex Paris is a leading trade fair and a trailblazer for the tech + fashion sphere. Twice a year, it brings together innovative products and services for all segments of the fashion industry.

Avantex Fashion Pitch provides an opportunity for candidates to take part in the show during the Avantex edition in February 2019 in one of its five segments (Materials & Components, Prototype Studio, Clothing & Accessories, Smart Retail, Avanprint – Digital Printing). The winner also gets the chance to show their creations in the catwalk area for events under the Texworld Paris banner and receives support from the Wirate rating platform in creating a promotional video, worth 1200 euros. If you would like to take part, join the Avantex Paris club and submit a relevant project before midday on 7 September 2018: www.wirate.co/fr/clubs/avantex-paris