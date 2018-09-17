Ambiente Trends 2019

Ambiente doesn’t just reflect industry developments, it anticipates them. The extensive programme of events is valued worldwide and supports the unique role of the fair as trend monitor, business amplifier and multiplier.

Numerous special presentations and design events offer ideas that are changing the market: At “Trends 2019”, upcoming styles are presented using hundreds of products from the current collections of exhibitors. At “Talents”, young designers showcase an array of groundbreaking products. The most innovative solutions for kitchen and household are selected for “Solutions”.

“Point of Experience” provides answers to market changes and offers promising concepts. Experience the advance of digitalisation in retailing and the opportunities it offers. At the Ambiente Academy, experts explain how the industry and its requirements continue to alter. In their presentations they display the respective strategies.

Unconventional with a rich, centuries-old tradition – India.

The high-profile presentation of the 2019 partner country will fascinate and attract visitors and initiate business relations.