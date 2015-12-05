Ambiente Trends 2016 have, as their leitmotif, the notion of established products to be “preserved and developed”

Keen to experiment, futuristic, reductionist and original – the trends in the consumer-goods sector for the forthcoming season offer a broad church of design. From 12 to 16 February 2016, the Ambiente Trend Show in Frankfurt will showcase a spectacular presentation of the latest trends in four themed scenarios: “artisanal gardening”, “futuristic couture”, “functional simplicity” and “composing freedom”. The trends, which have been identified by the trend bureau stilbüro bora.herke.palmisano, are inspired by recent directions in design, art, fashion and architecture. To create the thematic scenarios, the trend consultants choose products of Ambiente exhibitors and allow people to experience the trends of the future at first hand, using specific concrete examples. As the leading international trade fair for the consumer-goods sector, Ambiente is able to reflect the trends in the areas covered by ‘Living’, ‘Giving’ and ‘Dining’ like no other event and offers an overview of the entire sector, together with its new products and innovations. There is a brochure, available in advance, and packed with information on trends in colours, materials and stylistic combinations.

The process does not necessarily mean that there must be a completely new approach – successful products and best sellers are often just developments of tried and tested things that we have known and loved for some time. The leitmotif “preserve and develop” runs through all four thematic scenarios and underlines the increasingly high demands that designers, manufacturers and consumers make on consumer goods. Particularly popular are products, which are produced in environmentally and socially acceptable ways. In combination with the opportunities afforded by modern materials, manufacture and processing, there emerge solutions which are extremely successful in both their intelligence and creative feel. “The search for new forms of expression in design leads, on the one hand, to painstaking, serious and profound attempts to grapple with the issues and, on the other hand, however, gives people the courage to experiment with forms and materials,” says Annetta Palmisano from the trend bureau stilbüro bora.herke.palmisano. The four themed scenarios can be seen in Galleria 1, during Ambiente.

Artisanal gardening: authentic and original

Inspiration from the garden: with warm shades of late summer and original materials, this trend brings nature into the home. The boundaries between inside and outside dissolve away to create a relaxed atmosphere for the living space with an ambience that is inspired both by hippie tradition and folklore. A palette of strong colours comes together with natural materials such as clay and ceramic, wood, bamboo, linen, wool, denim, velvet and wild leather options. Traditional processes, such as braiding, quilting, embroidery, carving, engraving and enamelling, all set the materials in ‘natural’ contexts. As befits this, vases, quilts and cushions are decorated with strong, floral patterns – be it tone-on-tone or more lively colourings. Macramé, patchwork and appliqué work are celebrating a joyful comeback. Vintage products and imaginative ‘finds’ complete the harmony of designs to be found in living rooms.

Futuristic couture: radiant aesthetic

The combination of innovative manufacturing technologies such as thermoplastic processes and traditional production methods opens up new possibilities and makes it possible to turn plastic, Perspex, rhinestones, metal and neoprene into decorative and recyclable products. Sophisticated molecular patterns, shadows and delicate filigree textures provide features that surprise us and lend an air of science fiction with a strange and unfamiliar aesthetic to accessories in the home – including glasses, lamps and jewellery. Thanks to technical developments, such as 3D printing, the limits of the possible are being moved outwards and, hence, make it possible to envisage all kinds of tailor-made solutions. Shades of light green and blue, nickel and pink meet sparkly elements and create futuristic designs that play with fakes, breaks and artificial takes.

Functional simplicity: getting it just right

Matter-of-fact, simple and high quality – with a whole new monochrome colour palette in white and grey tones, this trend concentrates on maximising the functionality of the product. Reductionist design throws the focus onto outstanding workmanship and is inspired by the applications of materials in sport and architecture. The use of glass, stainless steel, marble, concrete and rubber in the manufacture underline the durability of the products and contribute to a sporty, relaxed and unisex look. Thanks to clean lines, basic geometrical forms, net materials and micro textures, these products radiate an aesthetic that is dominated by symmetry. This form of high-calibre minimalism, therefore, meets the most stringent conditions for giving birth to the classics of tomorrow.

Composing freedom: unconventionality without inhibitions

Strong, saturated colours and a bright colour mix in the product design are what define this trend, which will just not fit into any pigeon hole: contrasting features are brought together to display some astonishing combinations with a really individual feel. A number of different textiles, artificial animal skins, highly polished metals and spray-painted visual effects combine with embossed reptile images, animal prints and soft-definition jacquards. The joy of experimentation and combination makes for a design spectrum that is full of contrast, without fear of trespassing on any other particular style. The result is colourful chaos, created with branded products and no-name favourites, which are linked via one particular constant: the original carefree approach.

About stilbüro bora.herke.palmisano

The people behind the Ambiente trends for 2016 are the consultants from the trend bureau stilbüro bora.herke.palmisano. Based on their sophisticated feel for their material and many years of experience, Annetta Palmisano, Claudia Herke and Cem Bora constantly analyse the worldwide currents in fashion, design and architecture. They are commissioned by Messe Frankfurt to identify the trend pronouncements for Ambiente – which are then presented in an impressive trend show, using a selection of products from the exhibitors.