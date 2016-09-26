African Union hosts first Africa Fashion Business Summit

The Africa Fashion Business Summit took place at the small conference hall. It was conducted by Lexy Mojo Eyes, CEO of Legendary Gold Limited, organizers of the Africa Fashion Reception. The welcome address was delivered by the Commissioner for Social Affairs, His Excellency, Dr Mustapha Sidiki Kaloko. They Keynote Speaker was Cristina Morozzi from Istituto Marangoni, Milan, Italy. She spoke about the increasing influence of African fashion globally. The Managing Director of Femaz Micro Finance Bank, Dr Mrs Sandra Nwugo talked about the role of Micro Finance Bank in supporting the various fashion vocations.