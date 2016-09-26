African Union hosts first Africa Fashion Business Summit

As part of activities lined up for the Africa Fashion Reception, the African Union hosted the first African Fashion Business Summit at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa.
The Africa Fashion Business Summit took place at the small conference hall. It was conducted by Lexy Mojo Eyes, CEO of Legendary Gold Limited, organizers of the Africa Fashion Reception. The welcome address was delivered by the Commissioner for Social Affairs, His Excellency, Dr Mustapha Sidiki Kaloko. They Keynote Speaker was Cristina Morozzi from Istituto Marangoni, Milan, Italy. She spoke about the increasing influence of African fashion globally. The Managing Director of Femaz Micro Finance Bank, Dr Mrs Sandra Nwugo talked about the role of Micro Finance Bank in supporting the various fashion vocations.
Partners include Africa Magic, Amina Magazine, Motherland Beckons, Design Essentials, African Kingdom Federation, Ovation International, Atunda Entertainment, Femaz Micro Finance Bank, Planet Tv, African Independent Television, Ben Tv, Busymind Entertainment, Ubuntu Events, Ethiopian Airlines, Bedele Special, Soreti, Castel, and Debredamo hotel.
The Africa Fashion Reception will have its 3rd international edition in Paris France on Saturday 29th October, 2016 at the UNESCO. The AFR will be hosted by UNESCO due to a new partnership between UNESCO and The Africa Fashion Reception.
