Africa Fashion Reception 2017

The Africa Fashion Reception platform is being positioned as the largest African Fashion Market. It will link African garment & accessories, producers/manufacturers with international buyers. It will be held twice annually: once in an African country and the other one in Paris, France.
The Africa Fashion Reception will feature designers from over 20 African countries showing a collection each. In attendance will be Ambassadors and high net worth dignitaries from these countries. This African initiative is aimed at creating wealth with gender preference of empowering African rural women through training, capacity building schemes, workshops and setting up of medium and small scale businesses in the various fashion enterprise vocations.
Africa Fashion Reception
africafashionreception.com